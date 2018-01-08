Greek-French Alexandre Desplat Wins Golden Globe’s Original Score

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – Mariah Carey, who was nominated for her song “The Star,” helped announce the winner of the best original score honor at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, which went to the Greek French Alexandre Desplat for “The Shape of Water.”

Desplat’s parents, (French father, Greek mother), met while both were studying in the United States at the University of California, Berkeley, and then they moved to Paris where he was born and raised.

The newly minted Golden Globes winners had a good reason to stop by the official show after-party this year, and it has nothing to do with the booze.

For the first time, winners could have their Globes trophies engraved at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s party. Among those who stopped by to get their names etched into their new awards were James Franco, Sterling K. Brown and Aziz Ansari.

Allison Janney, who won for her supporting role in “I, Tonya,” set off a flurry of camera flashes when she arrived at the engraving station.

“Three Billboards” writer-director Martin McDonagh was double-fisting at the trophy engraving table after his film, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” won for best screenplay and best drama picture. Best director winner Guillermo del Toro was also spotted at the table.

List of winners for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

MOTION PICTURE

—Motion Picture, Drama: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

—Actor, Motion Picture, Drama: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour.”

—Actress, Motion Picture, Drama: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

—Director, Motion Picture: Guillermo Del Toro, “The Shape of Water.”

—Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

—Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya.”

—Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: “Lady Bird.”

—Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: James Franco, “The Disaster Artist.”

—Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird.”

—Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

—Original Score: Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water.”

—Original Song: “This is Me,” from “The Greatest Showman,” music by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, lyrics by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul.

—Animated Film: “Coco.”

—Foreign Language: “In the Fade.”

TELEVISION

—Series, Drama — “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

—Actor, Drama: Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us,”

—Actress, Drama: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

—Series, Musical or Comedy: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

—Actor, Series, Musical or Comedy: Aziz Ansari, “Master of None.”

—Actress, Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

—Television, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV: “Big Little Lies.”

—Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies.”

—Supporting Actress, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies.”

—Supporting Actor, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies.”

—Actor, Limited Series for Motion Picture Made for TV: Ewan McGregor, “Fargo.”