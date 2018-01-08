Greek Minister Says Turkey Won’t Interfere With Cyprus Energy Drilling

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With international companies hunting for oil and gas off Cyprus’ shores, Turkey has too much to lose by sending its own ships there, Greece’s Alternate Minister of National Defence Dimitris Vitsas said.

In an interview with the Cyprus News Agency, Vitsas also said he does not expect Turkey “to risk a defeat,” when asked about the possible emergence of a Turkish drillship in the area, and how Greece would respond.

He said Cyprus was legally exploiting natural resources as was the “inalienable and non-negotiable right” of a sovereign country, that is a member of the European Union and United Nations.

“Cyprus exercises this right by creating a safety net, consisting of the world’s big oil and gas companies that take part in this endeavor,” he said, adding that he believed Turkey would not act although it has demanded a share of any revenues that could be derived.

“I think the Turkish leadership shows bravado by demonstrating its military presence, but I consider it to be irrational on its part to put practical obstacles and attempt a fait accompli in the maritime area of the Republic of Cyprus,” he said.

Asked what Greece would do if Turkey sends a drilling vessel into Cypriot waters, Vitsas said he doubted it would happen but wouldn’t say what the reaction would be as Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras wants to improve relations with Turkish President Recp Tayyip Erdogan who came to Athens in December.

“Turkey would be the only one to lose from a possible gamble,” said Vitsas, after Cyprus said it was setting definitive sea borders in its Exclusive Ecnonomic Zone.

Facing challenges from Turkey, which has unlawfully occupied the northern third of the island since a 1974 invasion, Cyprus is moving ahead to set the rest of its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), trying to re-establish borders in the seas where it has licensed international companies to drill for oil and gas.

Cyprus will delineate the EEZ that Turkey has violated, including the north and western part, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said, calling on Greece to offer its “observations” as the Cypriot zones abut Greece’s EEZ, Kathimerini said in a report.

Anastasiades, facing re-election in preliminary polls this month, walked away from negotiations with Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana when Turkey refused to remove a standing army and wanted the right to militarily intervene.

That led to Turkey stepping up provocations, including sending its own energy research vessel into Cypriot sovereign waters it doesn’t recognize, along with laws of the sea and the legitimate government, a member of the European Union that Turkey wants to join.

Greece has already agreed with the EEZ request, the paper said, because it is an abutting area although Turkey has also sent warships into the Aegean past Greek islands and near Cyprus, where the Greek government said Turkey has no legal standing.

Anastasiades said that, “There is no issue of setting a dividing line between Turkey and Greece, but between Cyprus and Greece.”

Questioned by reporters about possible reactions from Turkey, he said that, “We will monitor it closely and we will respond and act accordingly,” being deliberately vague and giving no explanation of what the options might be.

Turkey earlier issued a so-called NAVTEX reserving an area covering 41,000 square kilometers (15,830 square miles) off its southern coast, including almost the entirety of the island’s exclusive EEZ. This area includes Plot 6, where the Saipem 12000 deepwater drillship of the French-Italian consortium of energy giants Total and ENI has started drilling for hydrocarbons.