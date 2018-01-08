FYROM Premier Hints Name Deal With Greece Already Made

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) Premier Zoran Zaev said his country’s name feud with Greece is about to be settled after 26 years with indications it will be a geographical qualifier but still the word Macedonia, likely to set off ire among Greek nationalists.

Media reports said the name New Macedonia – to be spelled in Cyrillic – is the frontrunner with Greek Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras also hinting a deal is at hand. “Over the next few days substantive steps will come,” he said.

The path was paved when Tsipras’ coalition partner, Panos Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) reportedly had lifted his objection to allowing the use of the word Macedonia after saying he never would.

Tsipras needs the nine votes from ANEL to have a three-vote majority in Parliament but it Kammenos pulled his party from the coalition over the issue it could lead to collapse of the government and new elections, with surveys showing ANEL has only about 1 percent support and he wouldn’t get back into the body.

Zaev earlier had said he would relinquish claims to Alexander the Great and now is open to even removing that name from his country’s international airport in the Capital city of Skopje, although a giant statue of Alexander is also there.

“In every way I would like to show friendship to my neighbors, the citizens of Greece and in this spirit, if this is so significant for Greece, I am ready to discuss on this issue too,” Zaev said. He didn’t say if FYROM would also change maps showing it owns Greece’s second-largest city and port of Thessaloniki which abuts FYROM.

Greece has northern province called Macedonia which is already on the border and when a former government in 1991 allowed the breakaway province that pulled away from Yugoslav when it collapsed to call itself FYROM – allowing use of the word Macedonia – it set off fierce protests in Greece and the Diaspora.

Zaev told Greece’s Alpha TV a mutually acceptable solution is about to be found and agreed, and the next step is its announcement to his countrymen by himself and to the Greek people by Tsipras.

Responding to a question on how we would consider a solution to be like, Zaev said: “I believe that the solution ought to be acceptable by both sides. There is such a solution.”

“I will not get into the details so as not to ruin the process of the upcoming negotiation between the two sides, but I am convinced that the real solution in the end will come and I am sure we will get to it. I am convinced there is such a solution,” he stressed.

Greece, using veto power in NATO and the European Union which require unanimous consensus, has kept FYROM out of both bodies until a solution could be found after successive Greek governments said FYROM kept claiming Greek territories and heritage.

SYRIZA, however, has an anti-nationalist stance and is being supported by Thessaloniki Mayor Yannis Boutaris, who hosted Zaev over the holidays and called for an end to the feud between the countries, indicating he didn’t care if a new name allowed Macedonia.

Responding to reports that residents of Thessaloniki are planning protests due to fears that Greece would compromise too much, Boutaris told Kathimerini he would denounce Greeks for demonstrating and said massive protests in 1992 were “distasteful initiatives that should not be repeated,” as he said.

Zaev said he wants the barriers down so that his country can reap the benefits of being in NATO and hopefully the EU after hardline governments in FYROM were intransigent and wouldn’t negotiate with Greece.

All this comes as United Nations envoy Matthew Nimetz, an American lawyer who has failed for more than two decades to find an answer, resumed talks with both sides after a three-year break.

Zaev said that, “If we are to refer to ‘red line’ or to ‘red frontiers’, I would not wish to use them, as such a thing would constitute an obstacle to the solution of the issue. I would rather use certain other methods, so that the ‘red line’ would turn into a shining path through the dark to lead us to the solution of the problem.”

He said he wants to meet with Kammenos and New Democracy major opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose late father and former Premier Constantine Mitsotakis was the one who allowed FYROM to take the name Macedonia, splitting his government. Mitsotakis said he wants Greece to have a united front on the issue.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias is scheduled to meet FYROM Deputy Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani on Jan. 9 as speculation grows a deal behind closed doors may already be decided or close to it.

Diplomats from Greece and FYROM were due to meet with Nimetz at the UN in New York City on Jan. 19 where he was also expected to have a proposal. There was no indication why Greece would now go along with a geographical qualifier or a name similar to all of those being discussed for more than two decades.

Both countries might put the question to a referendum it was also reported. Kathimerini said Kotzias doesn’t want Zaev to stick to campaign promises to put a prospective deal to a vote there as it would force SYRIZA to do the same instead of sidestepping the Greek electorate and making a deal without its consent.

That would require Zaev to renege on promises in the same way Tsipras had done repeatedly since taking office and pounding Greeks with more austerity measures he swore he would reject.

If a deadlock continues, unnamed sources told the paper that Tsipras and Zaev could continue discussions when they meet in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 24 for the World Economic Forum.