Looted Greek Antiquities Seized During Raid at NY Billionaire’s Home

The Greek ministry of culture said on Sunday it is in contact with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office concerning the looted Greek antiquities seized during a raid at the office and home of a billionaire in New York.

“The Ministry of Culture and Sports is in contact with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and we are waiting for the official briefing so that we can see which objects we will request to be returned. For the lekythos, the necessary procedures were imitated since last month,” the ministry’s general secretary Maria Andreadi-Vlazaki told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA).

According to reports in the New York Times and other US media, billionaire Michael Steinhardt had in his possession ancient artworks that prosecutors say were looted from Greece and Italy. Among them is a Greek white-ground attic lekythos – or oil vessel – from the fifth century BC, depicting a funeral scene with the figures of a woman and a youth, and Proto-Corinthian figures from the seventh century BC, depicting an owl and a duck, media reported.