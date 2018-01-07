SYRIZA Bill Pushing Foreclosures, Limiting Strikes Goes to Lawmakers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – With more austerity measures already passed, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition is sending a multi-bill to Parliament pushing electronic online foreclosures of homes, breaking another promise.

The government, which includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) also wants to make it tougher for workers to go on strike, setting off fury among unions that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is trying to bust them.

The measures, however, are expected to pass with the coalition having a scant three-vote majority in Parliament and with alleged SYRIZA dissidents who’ve barked opposition a number of times then falling in line and following Tsipras’ orders on how to vote.

Unlike other bills the government rammed through the body, this one doesn’t have any fiscal measures, with previously-passed new austerity, including tax hikes that began Jan. 1, coming pension cuts and taxes on low-and-moderate incomes families in the works too.

In August, Greece is scheduled to end what would be more than eight years of austerity and 326 billion euros ($392.19 billion) in three international bailouts from the Quartet of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB-ESM) that came with Draconian conditions.

That depends on a successful return to the markets as a test bond sale in July, 2017 for 3-billion euros ($3.61 billion) was sold but at interest rates more than three times higher than the bailouts, an ominous indicator.

Tsipras, while claiming he’s brought recovery – ironically without indicating that, if so, it’s because he reneged on anti-austerity promises – has simultaneously said Greece can’t repay the rescue packages and needs debt relief, contradicting himself frequently.

The foreclosures bill is expected to be the most contentious as while the government said seizures by banks so far is limited to strategic defaulters owing more than 300,000 euros ($360,910) in mortgages, the government has suspended due process and will immediately prosecute protesters who tried to stop auctions in violent courthouse scenes.

The target is for all prior actions to be competed by the Jan. 22 Eurogroup meeting. The strongest opposition comes from the irrelevant KKE Communists who are essentially powerless although its unions often take to the streets in fruitless protests.

The bill will also include a clause agreed with the country’s creditors that provides for workers in companies that go bankrupt to take precedence in the list of creditors over the state and banks.