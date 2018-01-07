Die Welt: Greece is Recovering from the Crisis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Greece is recovering from the crisis and the economy finally grew again last year, German newspaper Die Welt says in an article published on Saturday.

The paper says the Greek economy is expected to perform better in 2018 and there is optimism on the Athens Stock Exchange, “and the momentum is still continuing.” The European Commission expects growth of 2.5 percent this year, the International Monetary Fund forecasts 2.6 percent, and some economists go even further. The economists of DekaBank, for example, expect 3.2 percent. This would put the country at the top of the Eurozone, Die Welt says.

The country’s huge debt pile still hangs over it as “the sword of Damocles”, but even this problem could be resolved in 2018, the paper adds.