ATHENS – Unable to stop runaway tax evasion and with austerity crushing people with debts they can’t pay, the Greek state is now owed 100.739 billion euros ($120.76), most of it uncollectible because people have died, businesses have closed and the rich have hidden their money in secret foreign bank accounts.

The milestone figure, passing the 100-billion euro barrier, was reached in November, 2017, during the reign of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA coalition, including its partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who broke anti-austerity promises and have failed to rein in tax cheats as they promised.

More problematic is that signs point to a new increase in arrears after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras hammered people with a new avalanche of taxes and hikes after saying he would do neither and would cut them instead.

That has driven down expected tax revenues and created new legions of cheats who either don’t way to pay anymore, seeing only half the people do, or can’t because of big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings.

New arrears reached 11.631 billion euros ($13.99 billion), up from 10.444 billion euros ($12.56 billion) in October, an increase of 1.19 billion euros or $1.43 billion, showing more people aren’t paying. Arrears up to Dec. 31, 2016, were at 89.108 billion euros ($107.20) and have kept soaring.

According to the independent Public Revenues Authority, more than 4.2 million taxpayers owe money to the state, while authorities can only seek obligatory collection against 1.783 million or so, the business newspaper Naftemporiki reported, with many past due debts going back decades.