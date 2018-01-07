Appeals Court Will Review SYRIZA Bid to Block Turkish Soldier Asylum

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ demand that asylum be yanked for a Turkish soldier who was one of eight who landed in Greece after fleeing a failed coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be heard by judges.

The Athens Administrative Appeals Court will rule this week whether to approve Tsipras’ request, a move critics said was made to appease Erdogan and prevent the Turkish leader from unleashing more refugees and critics on overwhelmed Greek islands.

The other seven are still waiting a decision from an asylum committee that Tsipras is seeking to make irrelevant as political opponents said he’s interfering with justice and paving the way for the men to be sent back to Turkey even though the country’s highest court already rejected extradition with their lawyers saying their lives would be in danger and they would face being tortured.

The men said they took no part in the July 2016 failed coup and the asylum committee said no evidence was presented they did but it hasn’t kept elements in Tsipras’ Radical Left SYRIZA from suggesting they are “coup plotters” who should be sent back in the national interest and preserve relations with Turkey.

That was the argument allegedly made by government lawyers who said political goodwill is more important than the soldiers or asylum, with Kathimerini reporting they made that case in a 40-minute hearing earlier.

Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis, who suggested the men could also be tried in Greece without explaining what the charges would be as they have not committed any crimes, nor whether Turkish prosecutors would be allowed in Greek courts.

Migration Policy Minister Yiannis Mouzalas has disagreed with the intent and Kontonis noted that in asking for the asylum committee’s decision to be frozen until the court can rule, leaving the other seven in limbo and making uncertain what would happen to thousands of refugees and migrants seeking asylum as well.

Kontonis argued that the soldier would have appealed if his request had been rejected and said the government was just using the same tactic.

The Appeals Court is expected to issue only a temporary ruling before taking the case up again in February, without explaining why, the paper said.

In a joint statement, 66 Greek academics, writers and scientists have called for all eight Turkish servicemen to be granted asylum in Greece.