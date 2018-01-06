Greek Orthodox Mark Epiphany with Constantinople Swims

0 SHARES Share Tweet

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Greek Orthodox Christian community in Constantinople has celebrated Epiphany with the traditional blessing of the waters.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of Orthodox Christians around the world and the archbishop of Constantinople, led the liturgy on Saturday at the Patriarchal Church of St. George.

The Eastern Orthodox Church commemorates Jesus’ baptism on Epiphany. Several blessings of the waters took place across Constantinople. The ceremony consists of a cross being tossed into the water to be retrieved by swimmers.

The patriarch threw the blessed cross into the waters of Constantinople’s Golden Horn as the faithful jumped into the sea.

Nikos Solis, 29, a personal trainer from Greece, retrieved the wooden cross three years in a row.

Bartholomew presented Solis with a golden crucifix on a chain.