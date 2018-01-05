Greek Laborers Rebuild Florida’s Orthodox Church Destroyed by Fire

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Saints Raphael, Nicholas & Irene Greek Orthodox Church in Palm Harbor is being reborn, ABC reports.

The church was devastated by a fire in 2014, as TNH previously reported.

This week, it is getting a boost from a surprising place. Ten craftsmen from Greece, plus the church’s main architect, will live in the Tampa Bay area until the church is completed.

“Designed in the Byzantine style, the basilica will be made with wood and stone imported from Greece. The walls will be fifty-five feet high and ten inches thick. It will be topped by a domed ceiling and a bell tower. All the windows are handmade with Kozani marble,” ABC says.

On the morning of the fire, “Carol Dyer was proceeding through her route, delivering the Tampa Bay Times newspaper, when she saw the smoke emerging from the Church…Dyer called the fire department immediately, and the firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before they engulfed the entire structure, saving among other things the critical ancient remnants of the three saints for which the Church is named – which were given to the Church, brought there from Greece.