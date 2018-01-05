HolidayCheck Award 2018: Most Popular Hotels in Greece

Guests have decided: 705 hotels in 38 countries will be presented with the HolidayCheck Award 2018.

The highly sought after tourism prize is being awarded for the thirteenth year to the most popular hotels worldwide.

The Award is given based on guest reviews published on HolidayCheck within the last twelve months. 99

of the winners with consistently excellent reviews, receiving the HolidayCheck Award for at least five years in a row, will be honoured with a special HolidayCheck Gold Award.

In Greece 54 hotels have been selected as winners, out of which 11 hotels will receive the HolidayCheck

Gold Award. The top hotel in Greece is Villa Stella Apartments in Kavala on the mainland of Greece.

These are the 10 most popular hotels in Greece:

1. Villa Stella Apartments (Greece mainland) – Gold Award

2. Hotel Apollon (Chalkidiki) – Gold Award

3. Apollon Xenonas Apparthotel (Chalkidiki) – Gold Award

4. Ikos Oceania (Chalkidiki)

5. Hotel Palladium (Kos)

6. Hapimag Resort Damnoni (Crete)

7. ROBINSON Club Kyllini Beach (Peloponnes)

8. Hotel Helena Christina (Rhodos)

9. SENTIDO Port Royal Villas & Spa (Rhodos)

10. Rhodos Horizon Resort (Rhodos)

Source: Tornos News