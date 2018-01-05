Greek-American Thomas Katsiantonis Withdraws Guilty Plea

MANCHESTER, NH – Greek-American Tommy (Thomas) Katsiantonis, a former politician and restaurant owner, withdrew his guilty plea on Wednesday, Jan. 3 in court, so he will stand trial in March for multiple counts of theft and tax evasion, as reported by the New Hampshire Union Leader.

The article noted that “Katsiantonis was scheduled to plead guilty in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North,” and “Judge Kenneth Brown told Katsiantonis he had a right to withdraw the plea, but Brown would not accept a plea deal in the future.”

“It’s your last opportunity to present a negotiated or capped plea,” Judge Brown said, as the Union Leader reported.

Should Katsiantonis in future change his mind and again plead guilty, “it will have to be a naked plea,” as reported by the Union Leader, meaning the judge will determine the sentence as he sees fit.

Assistant Attorney General Jesse O’Neill told the Union Leader that “Jury selection for a trial, expected to last four days, should begin March 12.”

Katsiantonis, a former alderman for Manchester, was indicted in June for theft and tax evasion related to his two restaurants, Grand Slam II and Tommy K’s on Brown Avenue, as the Union Leader reported.

He allegedly stole $423,000 in tax revenues due to the state of New Hamsphire and failed to pay business profits taxes.

Katsiantonis, a Democrat, had served three terms as alderman and six terms as the state representative for Manchester’s Ward 8, but last year decided not to run for re-election as alderman.

As the Union Leader reported, “In December, Tommy K’s abruptly closed after a bankruptcy judge ordered liquidation of the property. He did so after ruling that Katsiantonis had improperly withdrawn $70,000 from an account reserved for rooms-and-meals taxes.”