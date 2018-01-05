Tsipras: Greece has a Window of Opportunity to Resolve FYROM Name Dispute

ATHENS – Greece has a “window of opportunity” in 2018 to resolve the name dispute with the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYROM), Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in a comment to newspaper “Nea Selida” which will be published on Saturday.

“2018 is an important year for Greece, not just because we will finally exit from the memorandums after eight years, but because, at the same time, an important window of opportunity opens to resolve the name issue,” he was quoted as telling the paper.

“I am convinced it is now time to make the necessary decisions to vindicate Greece?s role as a leading power in the Balkans and as a pillar of stability in the region,” he added.

Tsipras said the country is facing an economic as well as a geopolitical challenge. “Greece must consolidate a new dynamic character, both in its economy and in foreign policy. That of a modern democratic country, investing in development, peace and confidence building. A country that progresses and solves problems,” he said.

He then criticized New Democracy for maintaining an “awkward and irresponsible” attitude without acknowledging its “historical responsibilities” for not resolving the problem. Tsipras called on all political forces to achieve a wide parliamentary consensus on the issue.