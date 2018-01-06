An Untold Tale: The Holocaust in Greece Series Begins Jan. 14

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MILWAUKEE, WI – The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago announced a series of educational presentations to be held in Milwaukee throughout January, February, and March, 2018, focusing on the Holocaust in Greece and the heroic effort by the Greek Orthodox Church and citizens of Greece to shelter and hide Greece’s Jewish population from the invading Nazi forces during World War II.

Entitled An Untold Tale: The Holocaust in Greece, the series is co-sponsored by the Jewish Community Center of Milwaukee, the Nathan & Esther Pelz Holocaust Education Resource Center, the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago, Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church of Wauwatosa, and Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Milwaukee.

One major presentation in this series will be on Archbishop Damaskinos of Blessed Memory, leader of the Greek Orthodox Church throughout Greece during World War II and unique in world history as the first Christian leader to formally protest the Holocaust during World War II. This presentation by His Grace Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos, Chancellor of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago, will take place on March 20, during the week we honor the 75th Anniversary of his courageous Letter of Protest against the Holocaust.

The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago encourages not only the Greek Orthodox parishioners of the Milwaukee area but the parishioners throughout the Metropolis to attend and participate in this outstanding series that recognizes and honors the heroic efforts of our fathers and grandfathers. All of these events are free and open to the Public. More informations is available online at: www.holocaustcentermilwaukee.org.

The events in the series, An Untold Tale: The Holocaust in Greece, are as follows:

Sunday, January 14 at 2 PM

Location: Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center, 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd in Milwaukee, WI

Film screening: Cloudy Sunday (Ouzeri Tsitsanis) (Greece, 2015)

Greek drama that tells the story of the forbidden love between Estrea, a young Jewish girl, and Giorgos – a Christian and the brother-in-law of the famed composer Vassilis Tsitanis – in 1942 Thessaloniki (Salonika). Both young people are members of the Resistance. The film depicts the destruction of the Sephardic Jewish community of Salonika, whose Jewish population was 50,000 before the war, and 1,900 after. In Greek with subtitles. Running time: 2 hours. Suitable for ages 15 and up. Note: The film is resplendent with Greek music, mostly composed by Tsitsanis. Winner of 3 Greek Academy Awards. Instructor: Dr. Amy Shapiro and member of the Greek Orthodox clergy

Wednesday, January 24 at 7 PM

Location: Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center, 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd in Milwaukee, WI

Film: Because of That War (B’glal Hamilhamah Hahi) (Israel, 1988)

The first Israeli film to deal with the aftereffects of the Holocaust on the second generation in Israel, highlighting two well-known rock musicians (Yehuda Poliker and Ya’acov Gilad) and their Holocaust survivor parents. Yehuda’s father was taken from Salonika to Treblinka, and Ya’acov’s mother from Warsaw to Auschwitz – and both parents give testimony. Includes performances of the musicians’ original songs throughout which reflect how the experiences of the parents affected their sons’ outlooks on life. In Hebrew with subtitles. Running time: 1 hour 30 minutes. Suitable for ages 15 and up. Note: In 2014, Poliker received the Gold Cross of the Order of the Phoenix, one of Greece’s highest awards for achievement in the arts. Instructor: Keren Weisshaus (Israeli emissary for Milwaukee).

Wednesday, February 7 at 7 PM

Location: Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2160 Wauwatosa Ave. in Wauwatosa, WI

Film: Cloudy Sunday (Ouzeri Tsitsanis) (Greece, 2015)

Instructors: Dr. Shay Pilnik and a member of the Greek Orthodox clergy.

Sunday, February 18 at 2 PM

Location: Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center, 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd in Milwaukee, WI

Performance by Cantor Alberto Mizrahi, cantor of Congregation in Chicago and child of Greek Holocaust survivors.

One of the world’s leading interpreters of Jewish music, Cantor Mizrahi is the Hazzan of the Anshe Emet Synagogue in Chicago. He will present a concert of Jewish, Greek and Mediterranean music and will speak about his background as the son of Greek Holocaust survivor parents. Both of Cantor Mizrahi’s parents were from Thessaloniki (Salonika), met after the war, and married. His father was one of the last sonderkommandos in Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Born in Greece, Cantor Mizrahi credits the man he is today to being the son of these remarkable individuals. He has performed cantorial music, opera, and jazz in recitals and symphony concerts around the world; has numerous recordings; and has appeared in a number of Jewish documentary films.

Wednesday, February 21 at 7 PM

Location: Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center, 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd in Milwaukee, WI

Film and Book Discussion

Film: In the Shadow of the Acropolis (2008)

Learn the compelling story of an ancient Jewish culture – the Romaniotes – that was almost totally annihilated during the Holocaust. Told through the eyes of one family that survived the Holocaust in Greece. 30 minutes. Suitable for ages 13 and up.

Book Discussion: Miracle at Zakynthos: The Only Greek Jewish Community Saved in Its Entirety from Annihilation (2014). Almost ninety percent of Greek Jews perished during the Holocaust under the Nazi occupation. An incredible exception was the Jewish community of Zathynos, a remote mountain village, where Greek Christians courageously saved their entire Jewish community. Instructor: Dr. Shay Pilnik

Tuesday, March 20 at 7 PM

Location: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 9440 W Congress St, Wauwatosa, WI

Lecture by Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos celebrating the Legacy of Archbishop Theophilos Damaskinos, recognized by Yad Vashem as one of the Righteous Among the Nations.

This special lecture marks the 75th anniversary of the historic letter written by Archbishop Damaskinos protesting the Nazis’ treatment of the Jews in Greece. Archbishop Damaskinos was the archbishop of Greece during World War II and was a leader against the German policy of annihilating the Jews of Greece. He wrote letters against deportation policies; helped facilitate the creation of false identity papers; and encouraged clergy in Greece to hide, aid, and save Greek Jews. Instructor: His Grace Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos, Chancellor of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago.