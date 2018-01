NEW YORK – Sotirios Gregoriou Tavoularis (S. Gregory Taylor), donated the eponymous Taylor’s Island to Shelter Island, New York, 70 years ago for public use. At the same time, he donated the amount of $10,000 (a huge amount at that time) to preserve his country house.

Taylor’s Island is not widely known to New Yorkers for two main reasons, the first being related to the fact that three generations have already passed since the death of Sotirios Gregoriou Tavoularis, and secondly …