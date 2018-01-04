New Year’s Celebrations in New York (Pics & Vid)

NEW YORK – Frigid temperatures across much of the United States – the second coldest ever in New York and other areas of the Northeast – did not deter Greeks from attending the New Year’s Eve parties held at Greek restaurants and catering halls, as well as those organized by associations, federations, and community groups.

Moreover, the photographers of The National Herald were busy taking photos as were the Greeks who posted photos on their social media proving that the Greek traditions were upheld to welcome the New Year with joy.

As the ball dropped in Times Square, Greeks everywhere popped the cork on the champagne and wished everyone all the best, health and happiness in 2018.

Many Greeks chose to party at home on New Year’s Eve inviting family and friends to join them. Immediately after the champagne toast for the New Year, the young people rushed to celebrate with their friends in Astoria and other New York-area nightclubs, where the party continued until dawn.

However, many Greeks welcomed the New Year at work. Doctors and nurses spent New Year’s Eve with colleagues and patients, police and firefighters at police and fire stations, while others kept Times Square safe for all the revelers from around the world.

Greek restauranteurs and waiters were at their posts and for one more year they celebrated the arrival of the New Year with their customers.

Those working in the hotels near Times Square needed for the first time in history to go through police checks, showing their IDs because the police had blocked the entrance of vehicles and people in the area from 3 PM on Sunday until 3 AM Monday morning.

The expatriate taxi drivers, as in previous years, welcomed the New Year with their customers as well.

In Staten Island, the community of Holy Trinity – St. Nicholas Church welcomed 2018 with liveliness, cheerfulness, dancing, and many best wishes on New Year’s Eve in the packed Katsoris Hellenic Center. The organization of the New Year’s celebration was jointly undertaken by local AHEPA Chapter #349 and the HT soccer club.

AHEPA President, John Antonopoulos, expressed his best wishes through The National Herald to everyone in the Greek community and noted the charity work of the organization.

“A large sum,” he told TNH, “of the proceeds of today’s celebration will be given, as every year, to the graduating students of our Greek school, to graduating high school and college students, and to many charitable institutions here and in Greece.”