NEW YORK – The New Year started dynamically for the Pancyprian Association of America, which held its annual cutting of the Vasilopita at its first annual meeting of the year at Dionysos Restaurant in Astoria on Wednesday, Jan. 3. On Friday, January 5, the association turns 43 years old and continues the struggle for the Cyprus issue and other national issues as well as the preservation of traditions, customs, and culture.

The executive secretary of the Cyprus-U.S. Chamber …