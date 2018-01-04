Ferries Cancelled Due to Strong Winds at Sea

PIRAEUS, Greece – Several ferry journeys throughout Greece were cancelled on Thursday due to strong winds at sea, which according to the National Meteorological Service could reach up to 9 Beaufort in some areas.

Among the cancelled ferries were the scheduled sailing of the “Blue Star Paros” from Piraeus at 15:00, stopping at Kalymnos, Kos, Nisyros, Tilos, Symi, Rhodes and Kastellorizo, as well as the “Blue Star Naxos” scheduled to sail at 17:30 for Syros, Paros, Naxos, Donousa, Aigiali and Astypalaia.

Earlier on Thursday, strong winds led to the cancellation of the Kyllini-Zakynthos and Kyllini-Cephalonia ferry lines, as well as the morning hydrofoil trip from Volos to the Sporades islands.

Those intending to travel on Thursday were advised to contact local travel agencies and coast guard authorities before departure, in case of possible changes or cancellations.