Discussion with the Painter Giannis Adamakos at the Bank of Greece Museum

ATHENS – The Museum of the Bank of Greece is continuing a series of dialogues between journalist Mary Adamopoulou and notable Greek artists with works in its collection, inviting the painter Giannis Adamakos to speak on January 11, at 18:00.

Adamakos is the second artist invited by the museum after Giorgos Roris and will discuss the creation of his 2008 canvas “Landscape in Ochre” that is part of the museum collection and will be included in the exhibition “Places of Reference”. The talk will be held in the museum (3 Amerikis Street) in central Athens.

The exhibition is being held to mark the 90th anniversary since the museum’s operation and will be inaugurated at the Benaki Museum on Pireos Street on March 14.

Adamakos studied painting at the Athens School of Fine Arts (1973-1978) and continued free studies in Paris (1979-1981). His technique is distinguished by heavy black color and linear elements alternating with colour, it is suggestive and at times almost monochrome, based on a combination of dark and light areas.

The talks at the Bank of Greece Museum are introductory events for the exhibition and will be concluded with Maria Filopoulou on February 15. They are free and open to the public, while they will also be transmitted live through the Museum’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BoGMuseum.