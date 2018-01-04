Justice Minister Says Turkish Soldiers May be Tried in Greece

ATHENS – Under pressure to extradite eight Turkish soldiers who fled a coup and are seeking asylum, they could face trial in Greece, Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis said, although no evidence has been presented against them.

The men, who landed in northern Greece in a helicopter hours after the failed coup in July 2016 against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said they took no part in it and that they were fleeing for the lives, fearing the aftermath.

Erdogan has since purged the military and civil service of scores of thousands of people and said he wants the death penalty restored. He earlier said Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras promised the soldiers would be quickly returned.

Greece’s highest court barred their extradition, saying they wouldn’t receive a fair trial and an asylum committee that has granted asylum to one – with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras saying he wants it revoked – said Turkey didn’t show the men were involved.

Despite that, Kontonis told a news conference on Jan. 4 that, “We are considering the possibility of them being tried in Greece for offenses committed abroad in accordance with article 8 of the criminal code,” without detailing the exact charges other than crimes abroad.

“The Prime Minister has said that they should have a fair trial,” Kontonis added without explaining why Greece should try Turkish soldiers for alleged crimes in Turkey that had nothing to do with Greece.

The major rival New Democracy earlier said Tsipras was paving the way for their extradition and interfering in the justice system although the government denied that would happen under any conditions.

Reiterating the words of government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, Kontonis said the issue of the servicemen’s extradition “has closed,” but didn’t say if they were tried and convicted in Greece – and if Turkish officials would be allowed to present evidence in court – if they then would be returned, satisfying Erdogan’s demand.

“The decision by the Supreme Court is absolutely respected by us all,” Tzanakopoulos added, referring to a ruling last January rejecting Ankara’s demand for the eight men’s extradition. He said asylum was a different issue although trying to revoke it means it woud have to go to the courts again with the Conservatives saying Tsipras is trying to control the judiciary in his favor and is bowing to Erdogan, fearful Turkey will unleash more refugees and migrants on Greek islands.

Unnamed SYRIZA officials earlier hinted the men could be returned to Turkey as “coup plotters” even though it hasn’t been proved they were.