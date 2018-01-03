Eleni Kounalakis Campaign Surpasses Fundraising Goal

NEW YORK – This year, there are many Greek-Americans running for office across the country. Among them, Eleni Kounalakis is running for Lieutenant Governor of California. She has received the endorsement of many groups in the state and also achieved her goal of visiting every county. On Jan.1, she sent out an email noting that, “thankfully we surpassed our fundraising goal! From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your ongoing support to this campaign. Cheers, here’s to 2018!”

In her holiday message to supporters, Kounalakis said, “The end of the year is a time of reflection. As I look back on the first few months of this campaign, I think of all the people across 58 counties of California who I met and listened to. I heard stories of adversity and perseverance. Stories of families who have found innovative ways to get back on their feet since the economic crisis of 2008, and others who still struggle to find their way. I met hundreds of women and men who have been activated and awakened to the need to engage in the political world around them – and have joined the fight to protect the values they hold dear.”

She continued, “Together, I know that California will lead the way to a better, stronger future for our state and for our country. We can grow our economy and ensure it works better for all our families. We can create better paying jobs, provide access to affordable health care, bring down the cost of higher education and fight for equal rights for all. These are our California values — and I promise to work every day to fight for these values in Sacramento as your next Lt. Governor.”

Kounalakis highlighted the importance of meeting and talking with Californians in an email from Dec.18, saying, “In July, my team and I set out with the ambitious goal of visiting all 58 counties of California by the end of the year. Californians love a good road trip and I could not think of a better way to meet so many families, students, community leaders and activists right where they are and hear about what they care about most. I am so proud to share with you that we wrapped up our amazing road trip this weekend, completing our tour in San Benito County.”

She noted, “On Saturday morning, we visited with young leaders at the Center for Change in Monterey County. It was an important opportunity to discuss the challenges facing California’s millennials and to hear their vision for the future. We talked a lot about the economy and making it work for everyone, which must include creating a safety net with affordable healthcare for all Californians.”

“I want to take a moment to thank the hundreds of Californians we met along our road trip – for sharing your stories, sharing your vision and for your enthusiasm and support of my campaign,” Kounalakis said. “I could not do this work without you. And just because the #Eleniroadtrip to 58 counties is officially over, it doesn’t mean we’re staying home! We will definitely be back to many of these places as we look forward to more travels throughout the state in 2018.”

More information on Eleni Kounalakis and her campaign is available online at: www.eleniforca.com.