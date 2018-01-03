Greek-Australian Woman Wants Ex to Stop Posting Photos Online

SYDNEY – Greek-Australian Constance Siaflas would like her ex-boyfriend, controversial property developer and former Auburn Council deputy mayor Salim Mehajer, to stop posting photos on Instagram of her since the couple split up five months ago after dating for less than a year, as reported in the Daily Mail Australia.

Siaflas, a flight attendant, told the Daily Mail Australia, as quoted online in the 9Honey News, “[H]e has put [a photo] up of me sleeping and then a separate one of him sleeping like he’s trying to make out we have one Instagram, like we’re sharing. It’s just all not true. I actually haven’t spoken to him in a couple of months.”

Siaflas told Yahoo Be that she had “no idea” why Mehajer would continue to post photos of her attending a wedding, seated in luxury cars, and as noted above, while Siaflas was sleeping.

“The 25-year-old has asked Mehajer to cease sharing photos of her and even sought legal advice, but was told there isn’t much she can do to have them removed,” as the 9Honey News reported.

The 31-year-old Mehajer has also claimed that Siaflas and he have been married in a religious service which Siaflas denies noting that “I’m Greek Orthodox and he’s Muslim. I haven’t converted,” as reported in the Daily Mail.

She added, “I think the reason why he said that is because he has six sisters and five of them have been married now. I think it’s him trying to follow his family so he doesn’t look left out.”

Mehajer first gained notoriety in Australia when he married Aysha Learmonth in 2015 in a lavish ceremony in which a street in Sydney was blocked off and is thought to have cost over $1 million with “four helicopters, a fleet of luxury cars, doves, and 800,000 flowers,” as reported on 9Honey News.

Mehajer’s sister Sanaa wed convicted killer and a former vice-president of the Nomads outlaw motorcycle gang Mouhamed Tajjour “in an intimate ceremony just last week, after their engagement was announced on Christmas Eve,” 9Honey News reported.