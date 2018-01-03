The International Scene for 2018

The year that passed just proved that political prognostication, which only occasionally survives actual events, now appearsirrelevant.So, rather than wasting your time trying to predict everything in 2018, we should review a few international flash pointsand let you, dear reader, draw your own conclusions.As you read on please do not allow what you want to happen take priority over a cold hard look at the issues.

President Trumphas set the scene: he proclaimed an “America First” policy defined as (1) abjuring …