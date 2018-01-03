Niki Andrianakos, 30, Killed in Haverhill’s Four-Car Accident

HAVERHILL, MA – Niki Andrianakos, 30, passed away due to injuries sustained in a car accident on Friday, Dec. 29, on Route 125 near the city’s Ward Hill Connector WHAV News reports.

Born in Haverhill, she is the daughter of Nondas Andrianakos of Chicago and Evangela “Angie” Andrianakos of Haverhill. She was raised and educated in Haverhill, a graduate of Whittier Tech’s class of 2005. She went on to attend Northern Essex Community College and graduated with an Associate’s Degree as a Medical Assistant.

Andrianakos was a dedicated employee for many years at Giovanni’s Roast Beef and Pizza in Haverhill. She had a way to let anyone in her company that they were special. She would tell you what she wanted you to know, whether you liked it or not, always trying to bring out the best in people. She had a vivacious personality and lit up a room when she entered. She will always be remembered as a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser has been started in memory of the 30-year-old woman, according to the whav.net.

Sohan Saini, owner of Giovanni’s Roast Beef and Pizza in Haverhill, started the memorial fund in memory of Giovanni’s employee Nicki Andrianakos to help defray funeral and burial costs for her family.