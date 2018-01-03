After Talk With FYROM Premier, Tsipras Sees Name Deal

ATHENS – With a signal his coalition partner won’t stand in the way, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ government is moving toward solving a 25-year-long name dispute with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) but not with rival New Democracy.

Tsipras spoke by phone with FYROM’s Premier Zoran Zaev, who came to Thessaloniki – which his country claims is theirs – and said they want to be the ones who will agree on a new composite name for Greece’s neighbor.

Greece agreed to the use of the word Macedonia – its own abutting northern province – in FYROM’s provisional name in 1992 and again in 2007 when another Greek government said that name could be used.

But Greece has veto power over FYROM’s hopes of joining NATO and the European Union where even a single member can block a prospective entrant and said the block will continue until the countries decide on a name.

All of the provisional names on the table over the years still include the word Macedonia, with geographical qualifiers such as Upper or Northern. Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are partners with Tsipras’ Radical Left SYRIZA, said he would never agree to allowing the word Macedonia in any name.

But an ANEL Member of Parliament, apparently acting as a straw for Kammenos, said that will change.“We shall respect the principle of majority rule, should the majority go against the national interest,” another sign that Kammenos, as he has done before, is willing to go against his party’s alleged principles to stay in power.



New Democracy Vice-President Adonis Georgiadis snickered about Kammenos, who jumped the Conservatives to form ANEL which has only around 1 percent of support of among voters and wouldn’t get back into Parliament in next elections.

“Mr. Kammenos would go as far as to back the name ‘Republic of Macedonia’ in order to stay in power,” Georgiadis said.

New Democracy wants to see the government’s official position on the name dispute before taking a stand on the issue, said Georgiadis.

“New Democracy must not fill the role of the useful idiot by getting involved [in the dispute]. This is an issue for Tsipras,” Georgiadis told Skai radio.

“After government [officials] have managed to come up with a common position and after they submit it to Parliament as a majority, then we shall too take a stand,” he said.

The issue will come up at the next NATO meeting in July, Georgiadis said, adding: “Tsipras will then have to see how he will get away.”

Ironically, and as pointed out by SYRIZA, it was a New Democracy government under then-Premier Constantine Mitsotakis which agreed to give away the word FYROM in what was supposed to be a temporary name for Greece’s neighbor.

But Tsipras, whose party has strong anti-nationalist elements even willing to let the British Museum keep the Parthenon Marbles, and Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias appear willing to deal with Zaev, who replaced a hardline government which keep provoking Greece.

Zaev said FYROM will relinquish claims to Alexander the Great – but not, so far, removing his name from their international airport, nor his statue from a main square in the capital of Skopje.

United Nations Special Envoy Matthew Nimetz, an American lawyer who for more than two decades hasn’t been able to get either side to budge, has resumed talks with the countries after a three-year break.

With major European Union and NATO meetings coming, this year was seen as an opportunity to finally reach a deal although based on the names being discussed the new name for FYROM will still include Macedonia, the go-to word for headline writers, which means Greece would have to concede its loss.

Most of the world, including the United States, already recognizes FYROM as the Republic of Macedonia – really just Macedonia, leaving Greece with little wiggle room apart from its key NATO and EU blocks that could be lifted under a Tsipras government.

In an interview with Real FM, Tsipras said he thinks a resolution is coming. “I am optimistic that we can effectively and responsibly manage an issue that we inherited from previous governments and, as long as the other side genuinely desires progress, I believe there can be steps toward a solution,” Tsipras said.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said he saw a “window of opportunity” now that Kammenos has signaled he will back down, as he has before after barking objections to SYRIZA stances before falling in line.

Referring to Kammenos’ reservations, Tzanakopoulos said the ANEL leader had made it clear that, “If there is a consensus among party leaders he himself would not stand in the way of a solution,” giving the Defense Minister a way to save face while reneging and violating his party’s alleged principles.

New Democracy accused the government of hypocrisy and “doublespeak” on the issue, leading Tzanakopoulos to refer to the Conservatives giving the name Macedonia away and f “forgetting its own history.” “It played a huge role in ensuring that the matter was not solved in 1992 and remained pending for 25 years,” Tzanakopoulos remarked.