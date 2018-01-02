AHEPA Past Supreme President Gus J. James Was 79

NORFOLK, VA – At the direction of Supreme President Carl R. Hollister, the sad news was shared that Past Supreme President Gus J. James, Norfolk, Virginia, passed away on January 1. He was 79. Mr. James was a member of AHEPA Robert E. Lee Chapter 122, Norfolk, VA. He served in every elected District 3 and chapter office before becoming active on the national level as a Board of Trustees and Supreme Lodge officer. In 2005, James was elected Supreme President at the Supreme Convention in Boston. He served as Supreme President for two consecutive terms. As Supreme President, James embarked on a strategy to secure Greece’s inclusion into the United States’ Visa Waiver program, which became a reality in 2010. In addition, under James’ administration, what would become the annual AHEPA Capitol Hill Day first took form in conjunction with the 2006 AHEPA Congressional Banquet. Also, he coined the “Voice of Hellenism” campaign where AHEPA commemorated excellence in the promotion of Hellenism around the world and also highlighted the accomplishments of AHEPA with the production of the 85th Anniversary video. During his two-year administration, AHEPA awarded approximately $200,000 for scholarships and the promotion of education. James was an advocate for Hellenic issues and travelled the country spreading the good work AHEPA achieves in the community.

James was born Kostas Yiangou Yiassemis on Cyprus in 1938. With his family, he moved to the United States when he was seven years old. James graduated from William and Mary School of Law in 1966. He rose through the ranks at the law firm of Kaufman & Canoles eventually becoming Managing Partner, President and Chairman of the Board, before he retired. Very active in his community at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Norfolk, James served as president of the community for eight different terms. As chairman of the building fund, he oversaw the completion of a $2 million addition to the community center. Gus served many community and civic organizations, including as: Commissioner of the Norfolk Airport Authority, a member of the Board of Directors of the Towne Point Club, Sentera Advisory board, Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce, and so much more.

James is survived by his wife, the former Helen N. Alexion, and two daughters, Mary-Margaret and Nicole, a son-in-law, George Phillips, and a grandson.

Funeral arrangements are as follows: Viewing will be held Friday, January 5, 6:30-8PM at: HD Oliver Funeral 2002 Laskin Rd. Virginia Beach, VA http://www.hdoliver.com/about-us/facilities/virginia-beach-funeral-home/.

The funeral will take place Saturday, January 6, at 1PM at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral 7220 Granby Street in Norfolk, VA.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the AHEPA Charitable Foundation (a 501 c 3 entity) and mailed to: Order of AHEPA 1909 Q Street, NW Suite 500 Washington, DC 20009. May his memory be eternal.