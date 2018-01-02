Maria Menounos’ Surprise Wedding in Times Square (Video)

NEW YORK – Just before midnight on New Year’s Eve, Greek-American Maria Menounos married her longtime love Keven Undergaro on live TV in Times Square. She was co-hosting Fox’s New Year’s Eve broadcast with Steve Harvey, who officiated the ceremony. The couple got engaged in March 2016 live on Howard Stern’s radio show, after dating for about 19 years, and planned the surprise wedding in just two weeks.

Menounos posted on social media, “Finally some good news for mom! We are getting married tonight in Times Square! I will be the coldest bride ever but the happiest! Seeing my parents happy means everything!”

The bride’s parents Constantine and Litsa Menounos, who is fighting stage-4 brain cancer, and the groom’s parents were among the few guests who could attend the wedding since credentials were needed to be present during the live TV broadcast, as Menounos told People magazine in an online interview.

“When I started working on the Fox New Year’s Eve special, I sat with the producer to go over what we were planning,” Menounos told People which also reported that the producer “hoped to incorporate a live wedding into the broadcast, with a TBD couple,” and “She said, ‘Unless you and Keven want to get married.’ And I was like, ‘Ha, ha, no.’ I was nervous but I got in the car and kept thinking about it and I was like, Wait, this really is kind of perfect.”

After mentioning the idea to Undergaro in a text message, Menounos discovered that he had already been planning a “bombshell” of his own, as People reported.

“So I get this text and little does she know that I’ve been talking to Beth Stern [and] Howard Stern for about a year, coming up with a date to do a surprise wedding on his show, Undergaro told People, adding, “We had everything planned out. She sends me this text and I’m freezing, Now what do I do?”

Only a few of the couples’ friends and family were told about the upcoming surprise nuptials, among them Undergaro’s mom noting that “she wouldn’t have come otherwise,” as People reported.

The bride was dressed in “a Pronovias strapless lace ‘Randala’-designed gown with a matching lace detachable coat,” as reported in People magazine.

“I really truly believe that it’s taken us this long [to get married] because of the pressures of putting a wedding together,” Menounos told People, adding that “I’ve always wanted it to be super intimate and even though this is the opposite, we can only invite our immediate family, so the pressure of who to invite is gone. This was just so perfect.”

Following the wedding, a small reception was held at the couple’s hotel and then a brunch in the morning for family and friends.

Undergaro said, as reported in People, “I’m excited to be able to call her my wife. It’s been ‘girlfriend’ for so long that it will be nice to finally, finally be able to say ‘my wife.’”

New York City is now “such a special place for us,” Menounos added, as People reported, “This was not something that would have ever crossed my mind. I just feel like God puts everything in our path.”

In February 2017, Menounos was diagnosed with a meningioma brain tumor which turned out to be benign and 99.9 % of which was removed in surgery in June. Her mother continues to battle brain cancer.