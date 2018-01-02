Applications for the SNF Scholarship at the Columbia Journalism School Now Open

In collaboration with the internationally recognized Columbia Journalism School in New York, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) has established a Scholarship Program allowing entry-level and mid-career mass media professionals, as well as recent journalism program graduates from Greece, to attend three specialized training courses in journalism.

Through the Scholarship Program, implemented through the exclusive support of the SNF, up to 18 candidates annually, for a period of at least three years, participate in intensive summer courses, thereby strengthening their vocational training and furthering their education.

Scholarships are offered for the following three courses by the Columbia Journalism School:

A. A video production workshop, lasting three weeks

B. An investigative journalism course, lasting three weeks

C. A coding and data analysis course, lasting three months

In the summer of 2017, 18 journalists from Greece, under the guidance of the expert teaching staff, were trained in advanced video, investigative and data journalism techniques, had access to invaluable networking opportunities, while gaining additional hands on experience.

Scholarship applications will close March 1, 2018.

The SNF is not involved in the process of candidate selection and evaluation, for which the Columbia University is solely responsible.

More information about the SNF Scholarship Program at the Columbia University and the application process can be found on the Columbia Journalism School’s website here.

