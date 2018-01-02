SYRIZA Says No Justice Interference in Turkish Soldier Asylum

ATHENS – The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, which wants asylum revoked for a Turkish who said he fled a coup attempt fearing for his life, said it’s not interfering with justice by asking for that protection to be removed.

The soldier was one of eight who left Turkey in July, 2016 hours after the coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan failed. They said they took no part in it and a Greek court ruled they couldn’t be extradited because they wouldn’t get a fair trial in Turkey where Erdogan said he wants the death penalty restored and has responded with a massive purge of the military, courts, and civil service sector.

“There is absolutely no interference with justice,” government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said without explaining why asking for the revocation, which would have to be approved by the courts, wasn’t obstructing the judiciary’s role. SYRIZA and judges have locked horns for months after the party said it was upset that judges weren’t backing the government’s policies, ignoring separation of the branches of government.

Tzanakopoulos said the country’s highest court had already blocked Turkey’s request for the extradition of soldiers who fled to Greece, although adding that their asylum applications were a “different matter,” without explaining what SYRIZA wants if it doesn’t want asylum or extradition for the men

“They cannot be extradited, regardless of the outcome of their asylum applications,” Tzanakopoulos said. “There is nothing secret here,” he added. He didn’t explain what would happen to the soldiers if they don’t get asylum and aren’t returned and what their status would be in Greece beyond being refugees.

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, from the major opposition New Democracy Conservatives, told Turkey to butt out of the case in his New Year’s Message for 2018.

“We are not arrogant, we do not overestimate our power, neither will we underestimate them,” Pavlopoulos told reporters at the Presidential mansion.

“Our role is historic even where our neighbors are concerned,” he said. “When they forget themselves, we should show them the right way,” he added, careful not to criticize the government after SYRIZA had supported his nomination to the symbolic, powerless position. “When necessary we are united and strong and we will show this,” he added.

TURKISH WARNING

After the Turkish Foreign Ministry described the move as “politically motivated,” Tsipras’ office moved swiftly to turn to overturn the asylum in what critics said was a gesture toward Erdogan, who came to Athens in December for talks with Tsipras and high-ranking government officials.

That didn’t include Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, leader of the government’s junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who has been outspoken in criticism of Turkey.

Tsipras curiously has mostly remained mum in the face of constant Turkish provocations, including violations of Greek airspace by Turkish fighter jets and with Turkish warships gong past Greek islands as critics said he’s afraid Erdogan will let human traffickers unleash more refugees and migrants on already-overrun Greek islands near his country’s coast, where they went after fleeing war and strife in the Middle East, especially Syria.

When the soldiers landed in Greece some in SYRIZA hinted they should be sent back to mollify Erdogan and that has kept up even now with an unidentified party official telling Kathimerini that even suspected, not convicted, coup plotters weren’t welcome.

Erdogan said the men took part in the overthrow attempt but the asylum committee, which includes police, said there wasn’t any evidence to back that up in supporting its ruling as the other seven await decisions in their cases.

“We respect the international treaties, we protect rights, but that does not mean that we welcome suspected participants in a coup attempt,” the official told state-run ANA-MPA agency on condition of anonymity.

“These people are not welcome,” the official said adding that the final decision was up to the Greek justice system although SYRIZA has already stated its intention they shouldn’t get asylum.

Eleven former bar association Presidents from across Greece said Tsipras should respect the asylum and back off trying to revoke it.

“International legal and case law rules are officially inviolable by every government that respects itself and its citizens, and the same international rules are not subject to short-sighted, capricious, opportunistic and expedient policies,” a statement from them read, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

The committee includes three appointed by Migration Minister Yiannis Mouzalas and the group said the 58-page decision in favor of asylum cited international law, calling on Tsipras to abide by it and butt out.