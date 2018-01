In traditional Greek cuisine, stifado is most often prepared with rabbit, though almost any type of meat can be used to make this comfort food. The following chicken stifado recipe can be served with noodles or fried potatoes as a side dish. A beef stifado recipe also follows for another favorite version of the dish.

Chicken Stifado

1 whole chicken

4 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 large onion, diced

6 ounces tomato paste

1 cup chopped tomatoes, …