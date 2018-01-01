Saudi Arabia’s King Will Meet Cyprus’s President, Talk Island’s Unity

RIYADH – Saudi Arabian King Salman will discuss Cyprus’ long-standing division with President Nicos Anastasiades who will visit for talks aimed at improving relations and ties between the countries.

“The talks will focus on a range of important regional and international issues of common concerns, and explore ways to enhance bilateral relations between Riyadh and Nicosia,” Cyprus’ Ambassador Nikos Panayi said, the Arab News reported.

Anastasiades, who will arrive in the Saudi capital on Jan. 2, will be the first Cypriot President to visit the Kingdom.

Calling the visit “historic,” Panayi said Anastasiades will also “elaborate on the Cyprus issue during his talks with Saudi officials,” referring to the occupation of the northern third of the island since an unlawful 1974 Turkish invasion.

A long line of diplomats, envoys, politicians and others have tried for decades to find an answer but negotiations collapsed again in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana when Anastasiades rejected Turkey’s insistence on keeping an army in the occupied territory and demands for the right to militarily intervene when it wanted.

Panayi said “a major memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed between the two countries for holding periodic political consultations,” but didn’t elaborate although it was said to provide regular consultations between the foreign ministries of the countries.

This is in addition to an agreement on avoidance of double taxation to be signed by the two sides during Anastasiades’ visit, the envoy added.

He said the Cypriot President will be accompanied by high-ranking officials including Minister of Foreign Affairs Ioannis Kasoulides, Defense Minister Christoforos Fokaides, Minister of Transport, Communications and Works Marios Demetriades and Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Georgios Lakkotrypis, the report added.

Drilling for potential oil and gas finds off the island by international companies is boosting economic interest in Cyprus by other countries although Turkey said it would demand a share of any revenues and is sending its own vessels into Cypriot waters.