Tsipras Says Bailout-End 2018 Will Bring Recovery, Doubters Don’t

ATHENS – Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who said he’s brought Greece to recovery – without mentioning he reneged on anti-austerity promises – said the end of three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($391.22 billion) in 2018 will mark a watershed for the beleaguered country.

The Radical Left SYRIZA leader has fallen out of favor for going back on promises to protect workers, pensioners and the poor so he could get a third rescue package, this one for 86 billion euros ($103.2 billion) that came with more brutal conditions he swore to reject.

With the money running out at the end of August, and more tax hikes and other measures kicking in, he said that Greece will leave “permanently behind the era of supervision, harsh measures and humiliations.”

That was in reference to the country ceding oversight of its financial doings to the Quartet of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB-ESM) he pledged to defy before surrendering to the demands of the lenders.

Other critics, including EU officials, have said that there will be continued review of the reforms that will go on for years, long past the end of the bailouts. Tsipras did not mention his request for debt relief and having said Greece can’t repay what it owes as he simultaneously has crowed he’s brought recovery.

Tsipras also did not link his reneging on promises to reverse pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings to what he said is a big rebound that, ironically if it comes, would be triggered by his reversals.

In his end-of-the-year address – without having given any news conferences in favor of only issuing press releases and ducking reporters and interviews – Tsipras said that 2018 will be a “watershed year” although it also includes an avalanche of new taxes.

“We are finally leaving behind the era of supervision, of tough measures and humiliation. And this is a very good reason to be optimistic that 2018 will be a good year for our country and our people,” Tsipras said. He didn’t mention Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist who caved into Capitalists, admitting the government deliberately piled taxes on the middle class without, as Tspras promised, to “crush the oligarchy”.

“We have left the darkness behind,” he added even though Greece still has the highest jobless rate in the European Union and he hasn’t been able to lure foreign investors he said are saviors at the same time elements in SYRIZA don’t want any foreign money in the country or projects.

Greece also must hope it can make a successful return to the markets when the bailouts end or face speculation about a fourth bailout which would almost certainly be the political death knell for Tsipras and SYRIZA who have plummeted to as low as 10 percent in polls.

A test market return in July, 2017 sold a 3-billion euro ($3.6 billion) bond but at market rates more than three times higher than what is being paid for the bailouts – which he said Greece can’t afford either.

But the battered Tsipras faces a host of other tough problems in 2018 as well, including some advice from aides that he should call snap elections before the new taxes and other austerity measures hit home with Greeks.

He’s still dealing with an ongoing refugee and migrant crisis that has seen critics and human rights groups charge that detention centers and camps holding more than 64,000 people, including 15,000 on Greek island where Turkey let human traffickers send people fleeing war and strife in the Middle East, aren’t fit for humans.

A European Union swap agreement with Turkey has been suspended because of the overwhelming numbers seeking asylum in Greece after European countries closed their borders and reneged on promises to take in some of the overload.

Adding to his tough agenda, alleged dissidents in SYRIZA’s ranks, including the so-called Group of 58 who support Leftist principles but voted against them on Tsipras’ orders, could also pose a test for the Premier if more dissension arises.

His government also – in further reneging – authorized home foreclosures he vowed to stop. With violent protests against the auctioning of homes, which banks said for now targets only strategic defaulters. To get around demonstrations, banks will be allowed to seize people’s homes online using the Internet and the government, suspending due process, said anyone who tries to stop them will be automatically prosecuted and jailed.

That has set off a spate of new anarchy and terrorism with the notorious anti-establishment group Rouvikonas running amok and targeting political headquarters, embassies, Parliament, the Defense Ministry, doctors and others it said has pushed austerity and made the lives of most Greeks worse.

There’s also the certainty of more protests, strikes and demonstrations by workers and unions who accused him of betraying his own principles and trying to take away their rights, as well as pushing the sale of state enterprises he said he’d bar, such as public utilities and power plants.

Also on the table is the contentious issue of Greece’s more than 26-year-long feud with The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) over a mutually-acceptable name for that country with Greece blocking its hopes of joining NATO and the EU until there is.

Tsipras’ coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) are headed by Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who said they would vote against any plan that allows a new name for FYROM to include the word Macedonia, the name of the northern Greek province which abuts that country.

New Democracy said if the government can’t present a united front that it should dissolve in favor of new elections. Kammenos wants a consensus of parties that could further split Greece over whether to compromise with FYROM, where new Premier Zoran Zaev said he’s willing to deal and make concessions.