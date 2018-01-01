FYROM Premier’s Thessaloniki Visit Seen Name Feud Thawing

THESSALONIKI – A New Year’s visit to Greece’s second largest city by Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev – a port his country has coveted – is being hailed as an optimistic signal a 26-year- name feud between the countries could be solved.

Zaev, a moderate, replaced a hardline administration and said he’s willing to even risk losing office if he can bring resolution over his country’s mutually-acceptable name which Greece, vetoing FYROM’s hopes of entering the European Union and NATO, hasn’t reached.

Zaev came to meet anti-nationalist Thessaloniki Mayor Yannis Boutaris who has gone so far as to say he’d like to honor Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who was born in that city and brought Greece’s downfall in Asia Minor.

The two dined in one of the city’s top restaurants, serenaded by a FYROM band playing Balkan folk songs. Most of the world recognizes FYROM as Macedonia, and Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA wants to find a compromise.

That has split the coalition with junior partner the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) headed by Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who said he would vote against any plan that allows a new name for FYROM to include the word Macedonia, the name of the northern Greek province which abuts that country.

“We won’t be talking politics,” Boutaris told reporters before dinner, repeating this when the two emerged three hours later. “We have a special relationship with Mr. Zaev and I hope he returns soon.”

Zaev wished all Greek citizens a happy new year and said it “was a great pleasure for me to have dinner with the Mayor of Thessaloniki and his cabinet.”

Boutaris said he extended the invitation last November, when visiting FYROM’s capital of Skopje. Although billed as a private affair, the visit was announced by the FYROM government spokesman.

The visit would have been unthinkable for most of the past 26 years, with Greece and FYROM battling over the name of Greece’s neighbor. FYROM governments for years have put out maps showing it owns Thessaloniki, Greek Macedonia and that Alexander the Great was Slavic, not Greek.

Zaev said he’s willing to relinquish claims to Alexander but so far has made no move to rename Skopje’s airport which is named after the conqueror, nor remove a statute of him in FYROM’s capital.

Boutaris, who ended a 24-year conservative municipal rule in Thessaloniki in 2010 at the head of a center-left coalition is an outspoken — and considered by many slightly eccentric — winemaker, with little patience for the narrow-minded nationalist views expressed by many in his city.

The two were sending a signal: that old enmities belonged to the past, along with the nationalist rhetoric that for more than a quarter of a century has kept Greece and its northern neighbor at loggerheads, the British newspaper The Observer wrote.

“I am not expressing national diplomacy or strategy,” Boutaris told the paper. “But I do think this bullshit has to end.”

While both downplayed politics, the visit by Zaev was nonetheless seen as a good sign that the name game blame could end, the German news agency Deutsche Welle said in a report, noting that the FYROM Premier landed at Makedonia Airport in Greece.

After the disintegration of Yugoslavia, a new republic was founded in 1991 calling itself Macedonia, and a Greek government at the time agreed to the use of FYROM – and the word Macedonia, and Greece has been looking for an out ever since.

When FYROM became a member of the United Nations in 1993, it could only do so by agreeing, as a compromise, to be referred to as the FYROM. This ensured that the country gained international recognition, but it did not resolve the conflict with Greece.

Greece had said FYROM was trying to steal Greek culture as it own little of its own of any significant note. In northern Greece, border signs identify its neighbor as Skopja.

The social democrat Zaev has been conciliatory towards Greece, speaking of an amicable relationship and seeking political and cultural compromise, said DW, hoping to join NATO, the EU and better its economic condition.

Greek Prime Minister and SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras has stayed mostly mum so far, not willing to pick up another political hand grenade as he struggles with the twin economic and refugee crises and New Democracy’s big lead in polls after he reneged on anti-austerity promises.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, leader of Greece’s major opposition New Democracy – and whose father and former Premier Constantine Mitsotakis agreed to the FYROM name, splitting his government – said if SYRIZA and ANEL can’t agree on a common front then there is no government nor consensus.

DW said that the visit to Thessaloniki was important though as it was “A good example of what life could be like for Greece and Macedonia (not calling if FYROM) as a whole if the two countries were on good terms. The common border is just 40 minutes from the city by car. On weekends, large numbers of visitors cross from Macedonia to go shopping in Greece’s second-largest city. In the summer they holiday on the Chalkidiki peninsula”.

It also reported that Boutaris, identified as having “unideological politics” had visited Skopje earlier to talk about joint projects between the countries. It wasn’t reported whether he called it Macedonia.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)