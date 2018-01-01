Greek Economy Minister Papadimitriou Says No Bailout Backup Needed

ATHENS – Economy Minister Dimitri Papadimitriou said Greece will break away from three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($391.22 billion) in 2018 without a backup plan that Bank of Greece Governor Yannas Stournaras suggested.

That kept up a feud between the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition and Stournaras, who formerly served as finance minister for the previous coalition led by the now major political opposition, the New Democracy Conservatives.

The rescue packages end in August and Tsipras said a “clean exit” is coming at the same he said the country can’t repay its debt and needs a break and as he continued to renege on anti-austerity promises and imposed more tax hikes and taxes on low-and-middle income families while letting the rich, politicians and tax cheats keep escaping sacrifice.

Papadimitriou, a former New York college professor, disputed Stournaras and said that, “We’ll exit the strict supervision (of international creditors) with a clean exit,” he told a SYRIZA-backed radio station in Athens.

“We don’t have the problem that Mr. Stournaras thinks we have … that we need a precautionary credit line,” he added. Tsipras agreed to a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($103.2 billion) that he said he would never seek nor accept because it came with more brutal conditions he swore to reverse but then agreed to implement.

Papadimitriou, a noted economics professor in the US before joining SYRIZA, cited last summer’s sale of a 3-billion euro ($3.6 billion) test bond – at interest rates more than three times higher the bailouts – as proof good times were coming.

He also said the country’s upgrading by credit ratings firms shows confidence in the country by markets and investors, the business newspaper Naftemporiki reported.

Stournaras and Tsipras’ Administration, which includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) have been feuding for the last three years over the country’s crushing economic crisis as he has downplayed the Premier’s boasting he’s brought a recovery, ironically by reneging on anti-austerity vows.

Stournaras said a contingency plan should be in place in case the country can’t make a successful return to markets as a way to boost investor confidence and lower borrowing costs but ran into a SYRIZA buzzsaw.

Stournaras was described as a “failed minister,” referring to his tenure as Finance Minister in a former New Democracy-led coalition with the former PASOK Socialists in which he backed austerity – as has Tsipras and his ANEL partner, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos.

Tsipras and SYRIZA ousted them in January, 2015 and in an September, 2015 snap poll and the government took shots at Stournaras, who has cautioned the country’s economy isn’t as rosy as claimed and as the Premier insisted a “clean exit” will happen.

“Just because a failed finance minister from a failed government had favored a credit line instead of a return to markets does not mean that a successful government can’t do things better,” a government statement said.

The bank reiterated its growth projection for this year. It said the economy is expected to grow by 1.6 percent in 2017, 2.4 percent in 2018 and 2.5 pct in 2019, said Reuters.

Stournaras enjoys the backing of the European Central Bank, which, along with the European Union, International Monetary Fund and European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB-ESM) makes up the Quartet of lenders.

ECB President Mario Draghi described Stournaras as a trusted member of the ECB’s board who has worked for Greece.

Stournaras justified his support for a precautionary credit line citing ECB rules, which, analysts say, could mean he had prior consultation with Draghi, who said a fourth bailout might be necessary, which almost certainly would be the death knell for the regime of SYRIZA and Tsipras, who would have to swallow it, as he did a third for 86 billion euros ($101.94 billion) he said he would never seek nor accept but did both.

The European Commission’s mission chief to Greece said the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition should stop talking about a “clean exit” from three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($387.85 billion) that will expire at the end of August, 2018.

Declan Costello, a representative of the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) earlier said Tsipras’ Administration still hasn’t finished demanded austerity measures and reforms.

Tsipras has been crowing that he’s bringing Greece back to recovery and a return to the markets and will be able to break off from the bailout terms when the money ends, at the same time he said the debt can’t be repaid.

Tsipras has spouted the term “clean exit,” but the reality could be a lot messier, Costello suggested. Tsipras has committed to more pension cuts and taxes on low-and-middle income families past the bailout end as well as automatic cuts that could be triggered if the government fails to hit fiscal targets as it almost always has.

“Now we want to see action,” Costello told the Greek Economy 2017 conference at the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, noting that Tsipras’ government has been slow to deliver on past promises and as unfinished reforms and measures drag on as he tries to mollify an audience that’s abandoned him for reneging on anti-austerity vows.

“Terms like ‘clean exit’ are not appropriate expressions,” Costello said, referring to the “end of the memorandum era” that SYRIZA officials have declared although major opposition New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis said a fourth bailout could be coming.

Tsipras and SYRIZA stalwarts may believe he will lead Greece to a clean break from international bailouts but two out of three Greeks don’t.

That was the finding of a survey by the opinion polling company MRB Hellas commissioned by the Real Newspaper which gave a shot of bad news to Tsipras’ rosy predictions he’s bringing the country to recovery, without mentioning that, if so, it’s because he has broken virtually every anti-austerity promise to get a third bailout from international lenders.