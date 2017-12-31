Papadopoulos’ Talk with Australia’s UK Ambassador Set Off FBI’s Trump-Russia Probe

Fueled by alcohol at a posh London bar, the revelation by former Donald Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos to Australia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom that Russia had compiled embarrassing emails about rival Hillary Clinton got the FBI to open its probe into whether the 2016 election was disrupted.

That came from a New York Times story on the role that Papadopoulos, 30, now indicted for lying about contacts he had with the Russian government and links to the Trump campaign before the Republican won the White House, played in the unlikely case.

The Times reported that Papadopoulos in May 2016 told Alexander Downer, the United Nations Special Envoy to Cyprus from 2008-14, that Russia had damaging information about Clinton led the FBI to open a counter-intelligence investigation of Moscow’s contacts with the Trump campaign.

Two months after the meeting, Australian officials told the United States about it when leaked Democratic emails began appearing online, according to the newspaper, which cited four current and former US and foreign officials.

Besides the information from the Australians, the FBI probe also relied on intelligence from other US allies, including the British and the Dutch, the paper said.

The FBI wanted to know more about the hacking, Russia’s role, and whether Papadopoulos, as a foreign policy adviser with almost no experience, had inside information, or, as he had been doing, was boasting and overstating his role in the campaign.

The White House and Trump have played down his influence, dismissing him as a liar and errand boy and that he had little to do with the campaign or with the then-candidate or top officials although he was pictured sitting with them at a key meeting.

Lawyers for Papadopoulos did not immediately respond to requests by Reuters for comment.

Trump’s White House attorney, Ty Cobb, declined to comment on the New York Times report. “Out of respect for the special counsel and his process, we are not commenting on matters such as this,” he said in a statement, referring to former FBI Director Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into the case.

Russia has denied interfering in the US election and Trump has said there was no collusion between his campaign and Moscow but the Times said the revelation undercuts the White House’s assertion that a file compiled by a former British spy hired by a rival campaign was behind Russia’s alleged operation to affect the US Presidential election.

The story comes on the heels of reports that showed Russia was trying to establish secret channels at various levels of the Trump campaign as the case continues to cloud the Presidency and overshadow other issues.

In 2016, Papadopoulos was an energy consultant in London when the Trump campaign, eager to show foreign policy credentials, named him as an adviser despite his being a virtual unknown in the field and with almost no political experience either.

Papadopoulos had no experience on Russia issues either but during his job interview with Sam Clovis, a top early campaign aide, reportedly was told Trump wanted better relations with Moscow a story that Clovis denied.

Traveling in Italy that March, Papadopoulos met Joseph Mifsud, a Maltese professor at a now-defunct London academy who had valuable contacts with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Mifsud wasn’t interested in Papadopoulos, the paper said, until finding out he was a Trump campaign adviser and then glommed onto him and the two, it was said, wanted to set up a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin or their top aides.

Mifsud then quickly set in motion a plan, the report claimed, to arrange a meeting at a London cafe between Papadopoulos and Olga Polonskaya, a young woman from St. Petersburg whom he falsely described as Mr. Putin’s niece.

Polonskaya told The Times in a text message that her English skills are poor but her emails to Papadopoulos were fluent. “We are all very excited by the possibility of a good relationship with Mr. Trump,” she wrote in one message. Her role wasn’t explained.

Mifsud then connected Papadopoulos to Ivan Timofeev, a program director for the prestigious Valdai Discussion Club, a gathering of academics that meets annually with Mr. Putin.

The two men corresponded for months about how to connect the Russian government and the campaign with records suggesting that Timofeev, described by Mueller’s team as an intermediary for the Russian Foreign Ministry, discussed the matter with the ministry’s former leader, Igor S. Ivanov, whom the US considers one of Russia’s elder statesmen.

When Trump’s foreign policy team gathered for the first time at the end of March in Washington, Papadopoulos said he had the contacts to set up a meeting with Putin. It was said that Trump listened keenly but turned the ball over to then US Senator Jeff Sessions from Alabama, head of the team and now the Attorney-General under fire for what he knew or didn’t other than he didn’t take it too seriously because Papadopoulos was so green.

Papadopoulos kept at it and the report said Clovis encouraged him and another foreign policy adviser to travel to Moscow, but neither went because the campaign would not cover the cost despite the seeming importance.

For a newcomer already being marginalized in the campaign, Papadopoulos nonetheless was allowed to edit the outline of Trump’s first major foreign policy speech on April 27 calling for closer ties with Russia.

Papadopoulos took that as a signal to his newfound Russia contacts, telling Timofeev that it should be taken as “the signal to meet,” and being told in return that, “That is a statesman speech,” and a door-opener. Polonskaya wrote that she was pleased that Trump’s “position toward Russia is much softer” than that of other candidates.

Stephen Miller, then a senior policy adviser to the campaign and now a top White House aide, was eager for Papadopoulos to publicize Trump’s foreign policy views without officially speaking for the campaign but that quickly unraveled.

In a May 4, 2016, interview with The Times of London, Papadopoulos called on Prime Minister David Cameron to apologize to Trump for criticizing his remarks on Muslims as “stupid” and divisive, a public relations disaster and major political gaffe with the US’ closest ally.

“Say Sorry to Trump or Risk Special Relationship, Cameron Told,” the headline read, leading a furious Clovis, then the national campaign co-chairman, to rip Papadopoulos for speaking out of turn and portraying himself as representing Trump’s views.

In late April, at a London hotel, Mifsud told Papadopoulos that he had just learned from high-level Russian officials in Moscow that the Russians had “dirt” on Clinton in the form of “thousands of emails,” according to court documents, which hadn’t become public yet.

It wasn’t known whether Papadopoulos shared the information with anyone else in the campaign and emails obtained by The Times show no evidence that Papadopoulos discussed the stolen messages with the campaign.

But he soon talked to Downer about his contacts with the Russians at the bar meeting that started with an Israeli Embassy official who introduced Papadopoulos to another Australian diplomat in London.

It is also not clear why, after getting the information in May, the Australian government waited two months to pass it to the F.B.I. In a statement, the Australian Embassy in Washington declined to provide details about the meeting or confirm that it occurred.

Papadopoulos kept trying to ingratiate himself with the campaign and senior Trump advisers, offering to try to set up a meeting with Egypt’s President after it was reported that Clinton had already arranged to do so.

Papadopoulos had hoped to be a bigger shot that his limited qualifications would have otherwise allowed in the Trump White House with reports that Sergei Millian, a naturalized American citizen born in Belarus contacted him and then set up a meeting in Manhattan where it was said they talked about forming an energy-related business that would be financed by Russian billionaires “who are not under sanctions” and would “open all doors for us” at “any level all the way to the top.”