New Year’s Eve Events at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center

ATHENS – On the last day of the year, Sunday, December 31st, 2017, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) invites everyone to experience the holiday spirit and join in the New Year’s Eve festivities with lots of music, dancing, treats and many more surprises!

On the morning of December 31st, an exciting show by roller skates, impressive stilt dancers, jugglers, and acrobats kick off the celebrations! The SNFCC will welcome 2018 with a spectacular fireworks show followed by a unique New Year’s party that blends Jazz, Hip-Hop, Soul with Electronica sounds.

The very first race of the new year, the SNF RUN: 2018 FIRST RUN, comes right next! A celebration of hope, a 4K night-time race starting and finishing at the SNFCC. The New Year’s Day Run, made possible through a grant by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), takes place for the second consecutive year and is organized and overseen by the NGO Regeneration & Progress. The race is organized in collaboration with the SNFCC.

Last but certainly not least, for this night only, the Stavros Niarchos Park and the SNFCC’s ice-skating rink, which has already welcomed more than 10,000 skaters, will stay open until 02:00 am!

The New Year’s events, as well as the SNFCC programming in its entirety, are made possible through an exclusive grant from the SNF.

Watch live the New Year’s Eve Events at www.SNF.org/live.