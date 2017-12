NEW YORK – His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios Geron of America has been seeking to use money from Leadership 100 to resume construction of the St. Nicholas National Shrine at the World Trade Center. TNH has learned that he has asked for a first installment of $10 million.

As TNH exclusively revealed on December 7, the construction company Skanska USA stopped the work because the Archdiocese did not pay its bills. TNH learned that Skanska tried on numerous occasions to collect $6 …