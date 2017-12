ATHENS – New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis took time from his busy schedule at the end of the year to speak with The National Herald about the issues facing Greece, including his thoughts on the current government and his party’s plans for the future , relations between his country and the U.S.A. as well his vision on the relations of Greece with our community.

Here is the text of the interview:

The National Herald: Mr. President, as time goes by, what are …