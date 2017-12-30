Athens Newspapers Headlines

ATHENS – The Saturday edition of Athens dailies at a glance:

KATHIMERINI: The heritage of 2017, the challenges for 2018

TO VIMA: Hopes and fears for 2018

PROTO THEΜΑ: Elections in 2018

REAL NEWS: Five problems for the conclusion of the programme review

ΕΤΗΝΟS: The National Health System to change

ΕLEFTHEROS TYPOS: The decision for elections

RIZOSPASTIS: Communist KKE party needs to be strengthened in 2018

KONTRA NEWS: 18 Greek islands become Turkey’s target

TO PARON: 10 billion euro protection for tapping the markets

AVHI: 2018. Μilestone

EPOCHI: A realistic solution to a complex problem

DIΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑ: Black Albanian funds for National Bank’s share in Tirana

ΚΥΡΙΑΚΑΤΙΚΗ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑ του ΤΥΠΟΥ: New Democracy’s solution to first home foreclosure

ΝΕΑ SΕLΙDΑ: 2018 a milestone year for Greece