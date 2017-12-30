Asylum To One Of 8 Turkish Soldiers

ATHENS – The 3rd Independent Asylum Committee issued a ruling granting asylum to the Turkish military and co-pilot of the helicopter who along with a total of eight Turkish soldiers resorted to Alexandroupolis after the failed coup d’état in Turkey last July.

The committee considered that, according to Amnesty International, international conventions, the European Council and other international organizations, the situation in Ankara is unacceptable in terms of human rights following the failed coup d’état last July.

According to the Committee’s ruling, it has not been proved that the Turkish co-pilot of the helicopter, who has been accused of political crimes in Turkey, has participated in the coup d’ etat. For these reasons, he cannot be sent back in Turkey, where he will also not “have a fair trial.”