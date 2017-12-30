ND: If SYRIZA, ANEL Do Not Agree on FYROM Issue, There Is No Government For Us

ATHENS – “If there is no confidence in the two parliamentary groups (SYRIZA, ANEL) for a single position on the FYROM issue, there is no government for us,” main opposition New Democracy (ND) spokesperson Maria Spyraki said on Saturday in an interview with ‘Eleftheria tou Typou’ newspaper.

Asked if ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis denies to participate in a political leaders’ meeting, she said that “a prerequisite for the next steps is the presentation by the government of a single position on the issue of the name that will be accepted by the members of the two parliamentary groups SYRIZA and ANEL that support it.”

Commenting on the government’s social policy and the “Lisbon model” measures announced for August 2018, she said that Greece will continue to be under supervision but in another form that has not yet been cleared out.

Spyraki underlined that Greece needs another government that will provide opportunities and sustainable jobs to its citizens while it will adopt all the successful European practices.