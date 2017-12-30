ASE Ends 2017 With Net Gain of 24.66 pct

ATHENS – Greek stocks ended 2017 with significant gains, with the general index of the market rising 24.66 pct in the year to close at 802.37 points. The Large Cap index ended the last trading session of the year 0.40 pct higher and the Mid Cap index fell 1.03 pct. Turnover was a low 50.070 million euros in volume of 70,564,862 shares.

Lamda Development (6.32 pct), Eurobank (5.59 pct) and Hellenic Exchanges (2.33 pct) scored big gains among blue chip stocks while Sarantis (2.32 pct), Terna Energy (1.78 pct) and PPC (1.42 pct) suffered heavy losses.

Among market sectors, Real Estate (2.96 pct), Financial Services (2.11 pct) and Banks (1.50 pct) scored big gains, while Health (7.27 pct) and Travel (1.04 pct) suffered losses. National Bank and Attica Bank were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Tzirakian (18.92 pct), Lavipharm (17.14 pct) and Alpha Trust Andromeda (8.87 pct) were top gainers, while Attica Bank (14.92 pct), Pasal (11.79 pct) and Aeoliki (8.47 pct) were top losers.

Blue chip stocks ended as follows (in euros):

ALPHA BANK: 1.787

EUROBANK: 0.850

FOLLI-FOLLIE: 19.00

VIOHALCO: 3.235

GEK TERNA: 4.43

ATHENS WATER: 6.26

PPC: 1.95

ΑDMIE: 1.936

COCA COLA HBC: 27.25

HELLENIC PETROLEUM: 7.61

NATIONAL BANK: 0.319

SARANTIS: 12.65

JUMBO: 14.90

ΜΥΤILINEOS: 9.14

MOTOR OIL: 18.78

ΟPAP: 10.50

ΟΤΕ: 11.50

PIRAEUS BANK: 3.070

ΤΙΤΑΝ: 22.90

LAMDA DEVELOPMENT: 6.90

PIRAEUS PORT: 15.50

ATHEX GROUP: 5.26

GRIVALIA PROPERTIES: 9.20

AEGEAN AIRLINES: 8.25