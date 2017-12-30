Short-Term Occupancy Tax to Be Passed on to Lodgers, as of Jan. 1

ATHENS – A daily occupancy tax paid by hotels, rooms and short-term apartment rentals will be passed on to lodgers instead, according to an amendment going into effect on January 1, 2018.

A Finance ministry announcement said that owners will be obliged to furnish a receipt for the fee, which is not subject to VAT.

The new regulation amends Article 53 of Law 4389/2016, which went into effect on May 25, 2016. According to examples originally furnished in the 2016 law, the fee ranges from 0.50 euros per day (in 1-2 star hotels) to 4,00 euros per day (5-star hotels). In furnished rooms, fees range from 0.25 euro per day to 1,00 euro per day.