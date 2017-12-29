Jack Martin Rogers – Artist, Philhellene, Father

NEW YORK – The siren song of Hellas has been enchanting artists, scholars, and writers for hundreds of years. Among them were Henry Miller,was drawn from Brooklynto Marousi, and Lawrence Durrell, raised in British India, who fell in love withCorfu. In 1962 Jack Martin Rogers, who was born in Warwiskshire, England found himself pulled into the magical island of Crete, and this winter some of his paintings – mainly with Greek themes – were lovingly exhibited by his daughter at …