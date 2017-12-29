Michelle Obama Orders Food from the Greek Restaurant Souvla in San Franscisco

WASHINGTON – Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama ordered food from Souvla restaurant in San Francisco in order to taste it during a recent flight to Washington, the Greek eatery revealed through its Twitter account.

“We’ve been so fortunate to have served so many incredible people over the years. To receive a call from @ michelleobama’s team requesting Souvla for a recent trip to DC was the ultimate honor for our team. We were so grateful for this opportunity, and humbled by her letter to us”, Souvla mentioned.

Barack Obama’s wife sent a letter to the Greek restaurant’s staff thanking them for the meal. “I wanted to write and thank you all for all the delicious food for our plane ride back to D.C. Everything was phenomenal and it made our long flight home so much more enjoyable. The support of people like you is truly remarkable and it means so much to Barack and I. Once again, thank you for the wonderful meal”, Ms. Obama wrote.

She also sent a letter to Charles Bililies, the owner of the restaurant.

“I wanted to thank you for taking the time to write me and let you know how much I appreciate your warm wishes. Over the years I have had the amazing privilege of receiving letters from people from all across the country and have seen and heard firsthand the very best of the American spirit. Barrack and I share your faith in our shared future, and I am looking forward to finding new ways to improve the country as your fellow citizen.

Thank you again for your continued support. We hope you will continue to use your voice to help us build a kinder, healthier future. I wish you the very best.”