Thalassa Restaurant in Tribeca Celebrating 15 Years and 39 Awards

NEW YORK – Thalassa Restaurant, 179 Franklin Street in Tribeca, Manhattan, opened its doors fifteen years ago, and since 2004 has received a total of 39 awards and high marks from Forbes magazine, Zagat, Wine Spectator, Wine Enthusiast, and many more.

Reviews in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Forbes, The National Herald, the local media, Yelp and other social media all highlight the dedication of this restaurant to Greek gastronomy and the Mediterranean diet.

The restaurant’s name Thalassa- “the sea,” …