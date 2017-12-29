TNH’s Person of the Year: Archbishop Demetrios

“Bankrupt Archdiocese Layoffs, Budget Cuts.”
This was the lead story front-page headline of our September 9 edition.
The news dropped like a bomb. Was it possible?
From that moment on, the life of our Greek-American community changed rapidly and irreversibly.
It shed its normal mode and crisis became the daily theme.
The initial shock morphed into the thousand-and-one questions, the most prevalent of which are: how could this happen to the Church of America, which is the richest province of the Ecumenical …