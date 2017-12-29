TNH’s Person of the Year: Archbishop Demetrios

By TNH Staff December 29, 2017

His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Giorgos Kontarinis)

“Bankrupt Archdiocese Layoffs, Budget Cuts.”

This was the lead story front-page headline of our September 9 edition.

The news dropped like a bomb. Was it possible?

From that moment on, the life of our Greek-American community changed rapidly and irreversibly.

It shed its normal mode and crisis became the daily theme.

The initial shock morphed into the thousand-and-one questions, the most prevalent of which are: how could this happen to the Church of America, which is the richest province of the Ecumenical …

