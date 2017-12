These are the lyrics of the song we traditionally sing on New Year’s Eve, at midnight, when the lights turn off. «Πάει ο παλιός ο χρόνος, ας γιορτάσουμε παιδιά…» = “The old year is gone, let’s celebrate…”. Below are the lyrics translated in English.Though at a first glance the words sound strange and unknown, most of them are roots of modern English words. This is explained below to facilitate your learning.

THE NEW YEAR’S EVE SONG

Greek phrase Pronunciation Meaning

Πάει ο παλιός …