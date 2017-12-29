Merry Christmas from Albania, 1940

October 1940 was a month of euphoria in Athens, according to my father Sotirios. Athenians were jubilant and swarmed the streets to see and throw flowers to the soldiers as they headed out to fight the Italians in Northwestern Greece. My then twenty-six year old father had just been demobilized from the Greek army after serving for three years in the cavalry. As an Athenian merchant, the closest he had been to a horse was to the pulling the water truck, which came by every other morning to deliver ice. It took dad a while (and hundreds of tumbles) until he finally mastered riding a horse. But by the end of his stint he was a “cavalarios”: man and beast had reached an accommodation.

The Italian attack was anticipated by the government of Ioannis Metaxas as early as August, and the wily Greek dictator had secretly already partially mobilized the armed forces. He had recalled thousands of young men, like my father, who had just been released from military service right back into the military service. Sadly, dad had only enjoyed a few weeks as a civilian, before a telegram ended his life of freedom.

For his second junket with the Greek army my father was posted to the mountain artillery. “No more noble horses,” he lamented to me years later, “but now stubborn mules that had to be coaxed to carry 75mm artillery pieces over the practically pathless rocky mountains near the Albanian Greek border.

My father was a quiet and decent man who despised violence, and it had taken him a long time to get over the war, occupation, and civil war that he and all the Greeks of his generation had had to endure and then spent a lifetime trying to forget. He did not look back on the war with the hindsight of nostalgia, so all the trinkets of his military life (medals, commendations, etc.) he had kept hidden. The only vignettes we had of him in the war were old and faded photographs that depicted a much younger man who looked far too serious to be my father.

Every now and then, after considerable prompting from me, my father would yield and share with his family some glimpses of that part of his life that he kept in his pocket. One such event took place during a cold and snow-covered Christmas in Montreal. Perhaps it was the snow and the howling wind that prompted him to remember, but as we sat around the living room enjoying Greek Christmas cookies (melomakarona) and Greek brandy, my father drifted back to the time of the war and shared with us his first Christmas in the Albanian mountains. Remarkably, his story was not about the heroics of the Greek army—bayonet charges in blizzards and the capture of thousands of Italian prisoners—but he recalled that terrible winter in Albania when for a few hours he and his artillery unit found time to celebrate “Peace on Earth” in the midst of carnage.

Earlier in the month my father’s regiment had destroyed the Julia Mountain Division, the pride of the Italian army. My father did not say this, but during the last stages of the battle against the Julia Division, my father’s artillery unit had run out of shells. In fact most of his regiment lacked bullets, so they attacked the Italians as they were winding their way around one of the mountain passes, with rocks. Soon most of the Julia had surrendered, and the Greek regiment happily appropriated the supplies of the Italians. My father’s share of the loot included much-needed ammunition, and also a bag of raisins.

On December 24, 1940, my father and the dozen or so men left in the mountain artillery found refuge in a cave, and for the next fewhours they were able to shut out the war. Besides, the blizzard conditions made it impossible to carry on the business of killing. Sitting in the warmth of his living room in Montreal, my father re-called that once in the cave they had started a small fire and all huddled around it for warmth. My father produced the raisins he had kept for Christmas, while others brought bread, cheese, and a variety of stale—but to starving men luxurious—commodities.

As they consumed their loot, one of them in turn had to keep watch at the entrance of the cave in case an Italian patrol stumbled onto their sanctuary. My father was the second man to stand watch, and after a few minutes he heard, over the howling wind, a faint voice calling out in Italian. Like most Kephalonians my father had a working knowledge of Italian. As he braced for a possible attack, he understood the voice to say: “Hey there, we do not want trouble. We want to start a fire like yours, and if you do not shoot at us we will not shoot at you.” My father brought the Italian proposition to the rest of the men, who decided that since it was Christmas and very cold the proposal was acceptable, and a truce was declared until morning.

Later in the evening the Italians offered to trade coffee and brandy for bread, and by midnight my father and his friends had almost forgotten the war. Soon they could hear the Italian soldiers singing and laughing. Perhaps it was the Christmas spirit or contact with the enemy, but after this experience my father really suffered each time one of his shells killed or maimed an Italian. After this extraordinary Christmas Eve, he could not find it in his heart to hate Italians for the war.

My father continued to fight for almost the duration of the Greek-Italian conflict. He took part in dozens of battles and when his unit ran out of shells, he fought in the infantry. He told me that the usual ration was one shell per hour, as such that shot had to count. Towards the end of March 1941, he succumbed to frost-bite and was ordered to receive medical attention. In practical terms this meant that my father, like thousands of other Greek wounded, had to walk from Albania to Athens (no other transportation was available).

Andre Gerolymatos is Professor of History and Chair of Hellenic Studies at Simon Fraser University and a frequent contributor to The National Herald. This article first appeared in TNH in 2006.