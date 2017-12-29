Erdogan Sends Tsipras Parting Shot: Turkish Warship, Energy Vessel

Only a few weeks after visiting Athens in a bid to improve relations with Greece, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a Turkish warship into the Aegean to accompany a research vessel looking for energy near Greek islands.

That was seen as a message that Turkey, which is also disputing the licensing of international companies to look for oil and gas off Cyprus, wants to play a bigger role in the sea and seize a share of whatever might be found.

The Corvette Bafra escorted the Deep Sea 2 Metro 2 in international waters, said Kathimerini, southeast of the Peloponnese through the Aegean heading for Istanbul, not far from where Greece wants to extend its sea zones.

The route taken by the Deep Sea Metro 2 – charted by Turkey for exploratory offshore drilling in the Mediterranean Sea in 2018 – and the Bafra was known to Greece in advance, putting the Hellenic Armed Forces General Staff (GEETHA) and Navy on alert.

According to reports, The Greek Navy frigate Elli began to monitor the situation when the Bafra met up with the drillship south of the Peloponnese.

Several reports said the drillship will be renamed in a special ceremony in Istanbul, which could prove Turkish media reports claiming that it was purchased and not chartered, stepping up Turkey’s energy research plans and raising new concerns on Cyprus after unity talks broke off earlier this year.

The Cypriot government is warily watching Turkey’s strategy and moves as Erdogan plans to send vessels into the island’s waters at the same he’s demanded a share of whatever is found there.

The Italian-French consortium of energy giants ENI and Total is scheduled to start drilling in Block 6 of Cyprus’s EEZ, as the Deep Sea Metro 2 will be in Istanbul.

All this is happening as research is being conducted into whether the construction of the EastMed undersea gas pipeline from the Eastern Mediterranean to Europe is feasible.